The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) is organising a lecture on ‘Elephant and the Ananlysis: Understanding the Agrarian crisis” by RS Deshpande, Former Director, Institute for Social and Economic Change on November 10 at 2 pm at IPE Campus in Shameerpet. The lecture is expected to throw light on the various facets of economic development in India since its independence. The speaker will also highlight the reasons that led to agrarian crisis affecting the farmers in India and what is the way forward. The lecture is likely to be attended by policy makers and experts in the field of agriculture. Details on: 9848455583.
Lecture on agrarian crisis
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story
Please Email the Editor