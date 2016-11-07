Leaders to get an opportunity in DCCs

Strong leadership skills with financial and mass support will earn the aspiring candidate an opportunity to lead the Congress party in the districts. Party loyalty and social calculations will of course will play a key role while finalising the district committees that are likely to be announced by the month-end.

A rejuvenated Congress that has taken a lead with a series of programmes in the districts on farmers’ distress, loan waiver and reimbursement of tuition fee is now busy in consultations on finalising the district committees, which the party feels will further drive the activities and put pressure on the Government.

The smaller districts seem to have actually eased the pressure on the party that has several experienced and strong leaders in the districts as it will be easy to accommodate most in the key positions. “The party leadership is in the process of short-listing three to four names in each district so that it can hold discussions with senior leaders of the party and those from concerned districts to select the best team,” a senior Congress leader said.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy said: “We will be looking at the capability of the leaders who can take the party ahead in exposing the ruling party’s failures and connect with the people.”

Congress Party vice president Rahul Gandhi’s ideas are likely to influence the selections of the committees with the youngsters being inducted at various positions assisting the senior leaders and learn the hard lessons of running the party.

Mr. Reddy agreed that Rahul Gandhi’s vision will reflect in the committees.