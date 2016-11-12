Last date for rabi crop insurance premium

The State Government in consultation with various departments, bankers and insurance companies has decided the last dates for payment of premium for crops cultivated in the Rabi season and allotted districts to two insurance companies.

In a coordination committee meeting conducted by Secretary (Agriculture) C. Parthasarathi with the officials of related departments and the representatives of banks, and others, it was decided to notify paddy, maize, jowar, greengram, blackgram, groundnut, sunflower, chilli, onion, bengalgram and mango crops for coverage under crop insurance schemes.

Paddy, maize, jowar, greengram, blackgram, groundnut, sunflower, chilli, onion and bengalgram would be covered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna and mango under weather-based crop insurance scheme.

Last date for payment of crop insurance premium for mango, maize and bengalgram would be December 14, while it would be December 31 for remaining crops.