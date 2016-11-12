Last date for rabi crop insurance premium

The State Government in consultation with various departments, bankers and insurance companies has decided the last dates for payment of premium for crops cultivated in the Rabi season and allotted districts to two insurance companies.
In a coordination committee meeting conducted by Secretary (Agriculture) C. Parthasarathi with the officials of related departments and the representatives of banks, and others, it was decided to notify paddy, maize, jowar, greengram, blackgram, groundnut, sunflower, chilli, onion, bengalgram and mango crops for coverage under crop insurance schemes.
Paddy, maize, jowar, greengram, blackgram, groundnut, sunflower, chilli, onion and bengalgram would be covered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna and mango under weather-based crop insurance scheme.
Last date for payment of crop insurance premium for mango, maize and bengalgram would be December 14, while it would be December 31 for remaining crops.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor