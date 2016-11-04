The South Central Zone of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), comprising the States of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, has achieved a new business premium income of over Rs.2,000 crore in the current fiscal. The zone mobilised 12.35 lakh policies and went past the Rs.2,000 crore mark on October 25, a press release from the life insurer said. The total new business premium procured is Rs.2,035 crore, a growth of 67.33 per cent, according to Zonal Manager T.C.Suseel Kumar. With this, the Zone has achieved 47.42 per cent of the annual premium target. In respect of the total premium income, Zone occupied the third position among eight zones at the all-India level.
LIC SC Zone stands third at all-India level
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story
Please Email the Editor