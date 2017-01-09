Kodandaram for safeguarding rights of tribals

The Telangana JAC Chairman, Prof. Kodandaram has said that tribals were hit hard with the new land acquisition law introduced by the Telangana Government and also the 123 GO through which it wanted to acquire lands for the irrigation projects.

Speaking at a round table conference organised by the Telangana Girijana Joint Action Committee on Sunday, he appealed to the State Government to keep the interests of the tribals in view while taking formulating any new plans. He referred to various issues like enhancement of reservations to tribals as promised by the TRS party.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated the party’s support to the key demands of the tribals like recognising thandas as gram panchayats so that they can directly get funds from the Central Government under various schemes.

Former Minister and Parliament member, D. Ravindra Naik demanded that the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao implement all the promises he made for tribals during the Telangana agitation and also after coming to power. He said the CM failed to enhance reservations and after two years of coming to power was talking about studying its implementation in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Naik said tribals were being forcibly evicted from the forest lands though they were eligible for pattas in the name of improving green cover. Poverty and malnutrition were affecting thousands of tribals across the State but the Government was unmoved. He said a massive rally “Mahashankaravam” will be organised in April to press for their demands. CPI leader, Chada Venkata Reddy and others spoke.