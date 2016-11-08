Kin of Nikhil Reddy want criminal charges against doctor

The family of Nikhil Reddy, the 22-year-old who underwent a controversial limb lengthening surgery seven months ago, is pressing for criminal charges citing TS Medical Council’s report which holds the surgeon responsible.

Nikhil Reddy approached Global Hospitals after looking up the Ilizarov procedure on the internet, the controversial limb lengthening technique which was later performed on him. Mr. Reddy’s family was in the dark about the procedure and lodged a police complaint to trace him, following which they found him in the hospital. The family lodged a complaint against the doctor and also moved the medical council alleging negligence.

The TS Medical Council attributed negligence on part of the treating surgeon, and wondered why the surgery was indicated when Mr. Reddy, who stood 5.7 feet tall, was two inches taller than the average Indian male. The council suspended the orthopaedic surgeon, Chandra Bhushan, for two years.

On Monday, senior doctors of the hospital visited Mr. Reddy’s home and assured him of continued medical help to him. Goverdhan Reddy, father of Nikhil Reddy, said that the doctors did not have a convincing answer when he asked them when his son would be able to walk.

“They said it could take weeks before they could remove the implants from the legs and that they have to wait for the bone to strengthen. But this time frame has been bandied about for over two months now,” the father told The Hindu adding that the operation wounds bleed when his son attempts to walk.

“Why aren’t the police going ahead with the criminal proceedings? The cops had told us they would proceed if medical negligence is proved. The TS Medical Council’s verdict is in front of them,” he added.