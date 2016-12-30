Khadi dress code for GHMC officials

In the new year, chances are that the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) offices will closely resemble political party headquarters every Monday.
In line with the Government’s push to Khadi usage in the State, Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy has asked the officials of the civic body to wear Khadi clothes to office on the first working day of every week. The message was sent out to the employees on Thursday. The Commissioner had chosen Monday since meetings with the public and inspections take place on this day and the officials wearing locally made fabric would be apt. A circular in this regard is expected to be released soon, according to the GHMC officials.
