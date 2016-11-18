Katherine Hadda, new US Consul-General in Hyderabad

The new US Consul-General in Hyderabad, Katherine Hadda, assumed charge recently.
During her tenure as Consul General in Hyderabad, Ms. Hadda would travel to various cities in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to strengthen the ties between the two countries and promote the relationship between the people of American and Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
Ms. Hadda is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with 28 years of experience in policy positions in Asia, Europe, and Washington, DC. She recently served as Minister Counsellor for Economic Affairs at the US Embassy in Rome.
Prior to that, she was an Associate Dean at the Foreign Service Institute, and was responsible for training State Department and other US government officials in economic and regional studies as well as preparing them for assignments in Afghanistan, Iraq, and other conflict areas. Her other assignments include Afghanistan, China, Taiwan, the UK and New Zealand, as well as in the State Department, the US Trade Representative’s Office, and as a fellow in the US Congress.
