Kashmiris vow to fight for independent Kashmir: OPDR

People of Kashmir neither want to join Pakistan nor wish to continue to be within India, and vow to fight for an ‘independent Kashmir’, said leaders of Telangana Organisation for Protection of Democratic Rights (OPDR) on Thursday.

Sharing the feedback on the interaction of the seven-member OPDR team with Kashmiris during its recent visit there, they said the people in Kashmir have demanded a round-table conference of all stakeholders on the issue. “They want unconditional withdrawal of all cases registered against the people of Kashmir and the release of those who are imprisoned,” Telangana OPDR president U. Sambashiva Rao said.

Mr. Rao said the public wanted plebiscite conducted in parts of Kashmir which are under the control of both India and Pakistan. During the interaction with OPDR representatives, the people urged the governments of India and Pakistan to enforce resolutions of the United Nations in Kashmir.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonetised high value currency notes, but the people of Kashmir want de-militarisation of Kashmir,” the OPDR leader said.

Kashmiris started the agitation earlier in June opposing setting up of colonies for Brahmins (Kashmiri Pundits) in Jammu and other parts of the State. However, the ongoing agitation in Kashmir was being described and shown by some as a consequence of ‘killing Burhan Wani in an encounter,’ he said.

Kashmiris feel the establishment of colonies for Kashmiri Pundits was part of a conspiracy to create imbalances in the ratio of Muslims and Hindus, and ultimately bring Kashmir under the control of the government, Mr. Rao said.