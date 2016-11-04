Kaleswaram LI project likely by next year

: Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao on Thursday called upon the Irrigation Department and allied staff to complete land acquisition and other processes in double quick time to ensure that the Kaleswaram lift irrigation project is completed by December 2017, as desired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hosting a marathon four-hour video-conference from the Jalasoudha building to check on the progress of the ongoing works and give directions, the Minister said the work of lifting 3 TMC of water is certainly a challenging task and if completed as per schedule, it would be a record of sorts.

Revenue and forest department should join hands with the irrigation staff to expedite works. Progress of works on the ground would hereafter be monitored from the capital through video linkup provided by the contracting agency concerned, he said and assured to hold monthly meetings to review the works.

Mr. Rao also wanted the tenders pertaining to Mallannasagar reservoir to be completed in the next few days. The Minister also called for immediate grounding of work on the Medigadda and Sandilla barrages as also pump house works at Kanepally and Annaram.

At a separate meeting and in a video-conference with the district Collectors, the Minister wanted action plan to be prepared for ayacut under the minor, medium and major irrigation projects. Since most minor tanks across the districts, save for parts of Mahabubnagar and Khammam, have got filled this year, farmers should be informed about the quantum of water available and how much could be provided for the Rabi. Details of the tanks’ boundaries and the ayacut should be properly delineated.