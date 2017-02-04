Kakatiya Sandbox’s Development Dialogue at Nizamabad tomorrow

Kakatiya Sandbox, an experimental lab for social impact initiatives, will host its second Development Dialogue in Nizamabad on February 5.

An annual international social entrepreneurship conference, the Dialogue will bring together experts and practitioners of social entrepreneurship from across the globe. It will be held at Bhoomareddy Convention Hall in Nizamabad.

This year’s theme

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Scaling Effectively’ in the space of social entrepreneurship and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao is scheduled to inaugurate it.

Inspired by the Hubli Sandbox of Deshpande Foundation in Hubbali in Karnataka, Kakatiya Sandbox was founded to cater to about one crore population in the three erstwhile districts of Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Medak in Telangana.

sIt is an ecosystem to enable local problem solvers and entrepreneurs to address problems of their community or an industry. “It is essentially about bringing innovation and entrepreneurship to address challenges,” founder and patron Raju Reddy said.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, he and Deshpande Foundation CEO Naveen Jha said over 500 farmers and 200 college students are expected to participate in the conference.

Social innovation

Kakatiya Sandbox, Mr. Reddy replying to a query, was keen on creating the next wave of social innovation in the areas of health, education and livelihood.