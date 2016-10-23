Hyderabad

KV physics faculty learn new teaching methods

Vignana Bharathi, Hyderabad, began a three-day training programme for physics teachers at Osmania University Centre for International Programmes, in association with the Indian Association of Physics Teachers, where 40 physics teachers from different Kendriya Vidyalayas were participating.

The workshop is being organised to change the way science is taught in classrooms through experimental science.

Programme scientists from DRDO and IICT guided the participants. The teachers conducted hands-on experiments and learnt new teaching methods.

