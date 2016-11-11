KTR seeks Centre’s help for textile policy

Telangana State Minister for IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao met several Union Ministers in Delhi on Thursday and discussed with them pending issues of various departments.

After agriculture, handloom sector was the major source of livelihood for people in the State and it required the Centre’s support in garment policy to help Telangana compete with other countries, he said.

Participating in the meeting of State Textiles Ministers chaired by Union Textiles Minister Smrithi Irani, he gave his suggestions for the national textile policy from the perspective of Telangana.

He requested the Union Minister to support the mega textile park policy of the State and sanction 12 handloom clusters.

Later, Mr. Rama Rao called on Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and raised several unfulfilled promises under the State Reorganisation Act, 2014. In a positive response, Mr. Jaitley said the Centre would support Telangana in every way.

Extending single slab system to Telugu film industry under the GST regime along with Bollywood film industry would be detrimental to the interests of regional film industry, Mr. Rama Rao said and urged that the Union Government take remedial measures and help the Telugu film industry.