KTR pitches for investments in TS

Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday held a series of meetings with industry leaders in an effort to invite investments in the State.

Among those that the Minister met were Baba Kalyani of Bharat Forge and sounding him out for the possibility of investment in the aerospace and defence sectors in Telangana. He also had a discussion with the Chairman & Managing Director of JK Tyres, Raghupathi, about setting up paper mills in the State apart from investing in the revival of Sirpur Paper Mills.

At a meeting with HP India’s MD Neelam Dhawan, it is understood that she agreed to Mr. Rao’s proposal of developing a town in the State as a smart city as a pilot project. The Minister also met MD of DHL, Vikas Anand, and spoke to him about the establishment of a dry port in Telangana.

MD of Ashok Leyland, Vinod Dasari, is said to have promised Mr. Rao that he would send a team to Telangana with the express purpose of exploring prospects of setting up a unit here. The Minister also met representatives of British Telecom and ZTE, Accenture Group Chairperson Rekha Malhotra Menon and MD of Siemens India, Sunil Mathur, and expressed his wish for them to set up units in Telangana. Later, he held discussions with Philip Rosler of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and invited him to visit the State. It was said that Mr. Rosler agreed to make Telangana a partner State in the WEF summit.