KTR meets industry leaders

Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao commenced his week-long tour of the US to attract investment in Telangana, meeting industry leaders and Acting Ambassador of India in US Taranjit Singh Sandhu at Washington DC on Thursday.

The newly appointed Consul-General of US in Hyderabad Katherine B. Hadda called on the Minister and apprised him of her priorities when she took charge. The President of Boeing International Bertrand-Marc Allen also called on Mr. Rao to discuss the current status of Boeing’s engagement in the Aerospace city in Hyderabad, a release said.

Mr. Rao shared the Telangana government’s vision to curb industrial pollution when he met a team from the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The agency representatives felt that plans for Hyderabad Pharma City exceeded the standards of the agency in many ways, the release added.

The Minister related the efforts of the State government to relocate industries outside the Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad with the objective of making Hyderabad greener and less polluted.

Mr. Rao addressed leaders from PhRMA - Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a group of leading innovative bio-pharmaceutical research companies of the US. He met a delegation of AES Corporation and discussed the possibility of investment in the State in the solar power sector.

A team of Cleveland Motorcycle Works was requested to set up a manufacturing unit in Telangana.

The Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in India was discussed at a meeting with the Director of the Global Entrepreneurship Programme in the US government.

Mr. Rao said the Telangana government was keen on hosting the summit if the Indian government selected Hyderabad as the venue.