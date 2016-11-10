KTR meets Parrikar

With the closure of Gough Road connecting AOC to Ramakrishnapuram and Trimulgherry approaching end of this year, the State government has sought Centre’s intervention in the matter. IT and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao met Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday to discuss road widening, skyways development and road closure at cantonment. Mr. Rao sought deferment of closure by local military authorities for the benefit of commuters living in areas abutting AOC.

Mr. Rao also sought land in Secunderbad Cantonment to the tune of 100 acres for widening roads to realise the skywalk plans in the city.