KTR meets Japanese investors

Minister for Information Technology K.T. Rama Rao met investors and the top management of different organisations in Japan during his tour there, and invited them to Hyderabad to explore opportunities.

Mr. Rao met representatives of Ryohin Keikaku Co. and expressed the government’s support for setting up their outlet in the State. He presented them Pochampally handloom stoles.

In another meeting, the Minister met Hidetoshi Irigaki, senior vice-president, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA); Kyosuke Inada, senior director, South-East Asia, JICA; and Katsuo Matsumoto, deputy director general, JICA, and discussed priority sectors like urban infrastructure, forestry, water and sanitation, and industrial development.

JICA invited Telangana to submit its proposals on these sectors for consideration for funding.

Mr. Rao also met Shikegi Maeda, executive vice-president, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), and Takashi Suzuki, senior director for global strategy, South West Asia, JETRO, and agreed on holding business summits in Tokyo and Osaka with various industry leaders.

The Minister met Satoshi Shinozaki, president, Mayekawa Research Institute Co. Ltd., and requested him to consider Telangana for their future expansions, a press release informed.