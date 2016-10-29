Hyderabad

KTR assures all help to kin of Abu Dhabi fire victims

Minister for Industries and NRI Affairs K. Taraka Rama Rao has directed the NRI Affairs Department officials of the State Government to take steps in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back the bodies of those from the State died in Abu Dhabi fire.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Minister said 16 rooms in a labour camp at Reem Island in Abu Dhabi were gutted on October 19 when the workers staying there were in deep sleep. Five immigrant workers from Telangana, who were engaged by the Gulf Dunes Landscaping & Agricultural Services, reportedly died in the fire accident.

They were identified as Thota Rakesh and Pitla Naresh from Nizamabad district and Prakash Malavath, Muchindla Naresh and Gandla Akhilesh from other parts of the State by the authorities of Abhu Dhabi. Mr. Rama Rao requested the officials of the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi to take steps to send the bodies of the deceased.

He further stated that NRI Affairs Department officials of the State are in constant touch with the External Affairs Ministry authorities. In a letter to the State Government, Deputy Secretary in the External Affairs Ministry stated that they are in contact with the representatives of the company and relatives of the deceased working there . Mr. Rama Rao assured the families of victims that the Government would extend every possible help.

