KCR to meet party leaders on new districts

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who is also president of the TRS, has decided to meet the ruling party leaders from districts on the issue of reorganisation of districts. According to the schedule finalised, he would meet the leaders of Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, Nizamabad and Medak districts on October 2 and those from Karimnagar, Warangal, Adilabad, Khammam and Hyderabad on October 3.

The meetings with district leaders was planned in tune with the Chief Minister’s idea to carry out the process of reorganisation that included formation of new districts, revenue divisions and mandals as per people’s opinion. The meetings would be held in the Chief Minister’s camp office.

Ministers, Members of Parliament, legislators, chairpersons of zilla parishads, and district cooperative central banks and district president of TRS were told to attend the meetings.