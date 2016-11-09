Jupally bats for ISLs in all villages

Minister for Panchayatraj and Rural Development Jupally Krishna Rao asked the district level officials to ensure hundred per cent achievement in terms of construction of individual sanitary latrines (ISL) and percolation pits in all villages of the Telangana State.

Video conference

In his first ever video conference with the district collectors after the district reorganisation, he reviewed the ‘Haritha Haaram’, and employment guarantee schemes and construction of ISLs here on Tuesday. In some districts, the Haritha Haaram and employment guarantee works are not progressing at expected pace, he said and asked the Collectors to take initiative in this regard. Each worker seeking work under the MGNREGS may be entrusted the responsibility of protecting 400 plants, he suggested, and expressed concern that saplings planted under the flagship afforestation scheme are dying at places due to lack of protection and care. The Minister asked the Collectors to be prepared for the next year’s round of Haritha Haaram from now itself.

Mr. Krishna Rao directed for cent per cent achievement of toilets by October 2, 2018, and also the percolation pits for each house. Recalling his trip to Kerala, he said each household there has percolation pits, compost unit, bio-gas unit and arrangements to re-route the rain water into wells. Mr.Krishna Rao also asked the officials to complete the construction of Anganwadi and village panchayat buildings. The video conference was attended by Special Chief Secretary S.P.Singh and Commissioner Neethu Kumari Prasad, a press release informed.