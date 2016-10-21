JSW Cement targets five-time growth by 2020

: JSW Cement, part of a conglomerate with a Rs. 80,000-crore turnover on Thursday announced the launch of Concreel HD, that it claimed is superior to other varieties of OPC (ordinary Portland cement) and PPC (Portland Pozzolana cement).

At the launch, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer Pushp Raj Singh and vice-president- brand & strategy Rahul Akkara recalled how the company had garnered a five per cent market share when it made its foray into cement production PSC (Portland Slag cement), six years ago.

“Now after a year-and-a-half of intensive research, we have come with Concreel (meant to convey the strength of concrete and steel) that has five per cent slag in it. Apart from high strength and being most durable, Concreel is quick setting, resistant to chemical attack, and is a green product - in all, an ‘A’ category product,” the duo said.