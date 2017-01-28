It’s celebration of life at Lit Fest

Hollering students, flash mob, pulsating energy of school students, avant garde art installations and cerebral debates and discussions centred on life and letters; the seventh edition of the Hyderabad Literary Festival was all this and more on the first day of its inaugural at Hyderabad Public School.

Setting the tone of the event was poet Ashok Vajpeyi, who said: “Literature celebrates life all the time. It is only appropriate that life celebrates literature.”

And it was a celebration of life at the series of workshops, storytelling sessions and photo essays.

“We have had about 250 students participating in the cartography workshop where we showed them works of well-known Indian artists and asked them to draw what they saw. The results were amazing. One of the students created Amberpet bridge right down to a bakery on the side,” said a volunteer at the site.

Dozens of volunteers drawn from Hyderabad Public School, Tata Institute of Social Studies and even four of them from Media College in Pune kept the event throbbing with excitement. “We are recording the progress of various events and some of them are being broadcast live on Facebook,” said Avinash, a volunteer from Pune. Inside a darkened room, the students of Hyderabad Public School charted out the eventful story of the school right from its time of conception as a school for Jagirdars (land owners) to its transformation into an elite public school using just glow in the dark colours and paints.

Adding a dash of Telangana flavour were the Gusadi dancers from Adilabad painted with white clay and turmeric and grooving to the rhythmic drum beats. “We are from Pataguda in Adilabad district and we will perform on all the three days,” said Madhukar, one of the performers. “We have five dance rhythms in our tradition and we drum those by turns. All of us learn the dance from childhood and anyone who listens will feel like dancing,” said Baburao, one of the drummers, who along with his troupe of 16 dancers have toured various parts of the country.

At the end of the first day, it was the interpretation of Mahsweta Devi’s Choli ke Peeche kya hai, a grim tale of victimisation and protest by women, that showed the echo of literature in life.