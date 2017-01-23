Hyderabad

Investments yet to come into AP, says YSRCP

YSRC demands White Paper on Naidu’s foreign visits and investments that came into AP

HYDERABAD: The YSR Congress Party has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh Government come out with a White Paper on the expenditure incurred on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visits abroad and the total investments received by the State in the past two-and-a-half years.

YSRC spokesman Ambati Rambabu charged the TDP Government with focussing on publicity through the foreign jaunts and not actual growth of the State.

Mr. Naidu visited Davos on 13 occasions, including eight official visits, involving huge expenditure, but no major industry had come up in the State, the party spokesperson said. The Government should also clarify about the MoUs memorandum of understanding its had signed with different companies and how many the number of these MoUs materialised into projects on ground. He charged Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu with blatantly lying about the investments giving false figures and said not even five per cent of the MoU signed went to the next stage.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 5:42:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Investments-yet-to-come-into-AP-says-YSRCP/article17083131.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY