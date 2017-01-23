Investments yet to come into AP, says YSRCP

HYDERABAD: The YSR Congress Party has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh Government come out with a White Paper on the expenditure incurred on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visits abroad and the total investments received by the State in the past two-and-a-half years.

YSRC spokesman Ambati Rambabu charged the TDP Government with focussing on publicity through the foreign jaunts and not actual growth of the State.

Mr. Naidu visited Davos on 13 occasions, including eight official visits, involving huge expenditure, but no major industry had come up in the State, the party spokesperson said. The Government should also clarify about the MoUs memorandum of understanding its had signed with different companies and how many the number of these MoUs materialised into projects on ground. He charged Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu with blatantly lying about the investments giving false figures and said not even five per cent of the MoU signed went to the next stage.