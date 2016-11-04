Infant dies, vaccination blamed

A two-month-old baby died reportedly after receiving a dose of vaccination on Wednesday night.

The infant, Hema Priya, was given vaccination at the Government Medical Sub-Centre in Medchal on Wednesday morning and died later that night, her father, Konda Reddy, wrote in his complaint to the Medchal police at 3 a.m. on Thursday.

A case has been registered under Section 304 (A) of the IPC. “We have to ascertain whether or not the child died due to the vaccination dose. Some 40 other infants were also administered the same vaccination, and no one else has come with any complaint,” he said. Konda Reddy, a native of Mahbubnagar, had been staying in Medchal at his in-laws’ house after the birth of his daughter.

Two minors raped

Two minor girls were allegedly raped by a man at Laxmiguda under Mailardevpally police station limits. A case was registered against the offender by the Mailardevpally police under Sections 370 and 376 (2) of the IPC and other relevant sections of the POSCO Act, said Padmaja, DCP, Shamshabad zone. A complaint was lodged by one Devachary.

The Balala Hakkula Sangham also alleged that the accused had been sexually abusing the minors since many days. It demanded the arrest of the accused and wanted the girls to be shifted to a government home for their safety.