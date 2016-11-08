Indian youth urged to stay back

The chairperson of the Indo-British All Party Parliamentary Group, Virendra Sharma, urged the youth to stay in India and work hard rather than heading to other countries in search of recognition.

Stints abroad should be aimed at enhancing training in the chosen field and for the advantage of the learning curve they offer, but one should return to India later and improve the professional environment here, Mr. Sharma, who was elected MP twice in Britain, said to a group of students from Stanley College of Engineering and Technology here on Monday.

He hinted at Britain’s attempts through various means to check the entry of Indians, and said his generation left the country looking for better economic opportunities while the present generation is looking for recognition. Tracing through the changes in various fields, Mr. Sharma said there has been more change in the last 30 years than there was the previous 500 years.

Citing economists, he said India will be a major economic and political force in the next 25 years. Countries such as Britain looked for trade related ties with India.

On the exit of Britain from the European Union, he said it was the people’s mandate, though he was personally against it. Brexit is hoped to give an opportunity to Britain to have trade ties with non-EU countries like India.

The lecture was organised by the Hyderabad Management Association.