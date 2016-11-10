India-US cooperation will continue: Consul General

The United States Consul General in Hyderabad Katherine Hadda said the cooperation between USA and India will continue positively and trade and tourism will only enhance.

Ms. Hadda was speaking to reporters at a breakfast meeting hosted for a select gathering from the city to watch the results of the US Presidential elections. Both the countries have common issues to deal with and worked together on issues like environment and climate, she said referring to the climate agreement signed at Paris.

There is an increasing cooperation in various sectors like renewable energy, aerospace, healthcare, and in security cooperation in the Asia-Pacific, she said adding that her job was to push the cooperation further. She also said that since 2017 was recognised as the year of promoting tourism between the USA and India, they expect a lot of Indians visiting the U.S.

Replying to questions on the problems faced by Indian students from fake universities, she said that the Consulate was providing authentic information to aspiring students using various platforms and they could make use of it. At the same time American students are also being encouraged to study in India.

On the election campaign and results, she said that individuals have different social and economic philosophies but as a nation they believe in choosing the Government that works for them.

Several events were organised during the breakfast meeting including selfie contest and quiz on US Presidents. Winners were given prizes. Senior officers from the Government and prominent people from the civil society were invited.