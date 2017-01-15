Increase in Haj subsidy sought

At a time when efforts are being made to facilitate Haj without Indian government’s subsidy, the Telangana government has appealed to the Centre to increase the subsidy from Rs. 690 crore to Rs. 1,000 crore.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali wrote to Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on January 14 asking for the hike stating the need to make the pilgrimage affordable to more Muslims from low-income groups. Air travel of Muslims desirous of going on the pilgrimage is subsidised by the government through the scheme.

Mr. Ali’s request comes at a time when the Centre is considering alternatives to the subsidy. A committee has been set up by Mr. Naqvi’s Ministry to explore ways to facilitate the pilgrimage without the scheme.

“The subsidy should not be done away with as it has helped impoverished Muslims fulfil an important religious obligation and wish of a lifetime,” Mr. Ali said. “I have also asked for increasing Telangana’s quota to 5,000 pilgrims. There are many aspirants who applied several times unsuccessfully to perform the pilgrimage in the past.” Last year, around 2,800 people of around 19,000 applicants from Telangana were selected to receive the subsidy.

The demand made by Mr. Ali is in stark contrast to that made by Hyderabad parliamentarian and MIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi. Mr. Owaisi, through a tweet last week, suggested that the government end the subsidy and use the money for educating girls.

He, however, said that the demand for an increase could be justified given that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where the Islamic holy cities of Mecca and Medina are located, had reverted India’s quota of pilgrims to around 1.75 lakh after slashing it by 20 per cent in 2010. This was done to pilgrim quotas of all nations, reportedly to lower footfalls at Grand Mosque in order to facilitate its expansion.

The Telangana Haj Committee is now accepting applications for the subsidy. Over 5,500 people were known to have applied this year, well before the announced deadline of January 24. The pilgrimage this year is expected to take place between August 31 and September 4.