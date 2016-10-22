Inclusion of Nagireddipet in Kamareddy challenged

Justice C. Praveen Kumar of Hyderabad High Court on Thursday admitted a writ petition filed challenging the inclusion of Nagireddipet mandal into newly formed Kamareddy district.

The case was filed by Jayaraju and several persons from Nagireddypet. They contended that Kamareddy was 70 km away from the Mandal while it was only 16 Km from Medak.

They said that their Mandal depends on Medak for all its medical, emergency, educational, professional, business and importantly economic needs for the past several decades, and continues to do so. The judge directed the government to file counter affidavits.

DSP promotions

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of Hyderabad High Court on Thursday referred a petition to the division bench the case pertaining to seniority among direct recruitees and promotees in the cadre of deputy superintendent of police as per Rule 6 of AP Police Service Rules read with Rule 33 of AP State and Subordinate Service Rules.

The judge was dealing with the petition by Chilukuri Chennaiah seeking to direct the DGPs of both States to forthwith prepare seniority.

Ventilators in SVIMS

A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A.Shankara Narayana directed the officers to file counter affidavit to answer the allegations that ventilators are not properly given to patients in Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) at Tirupati.

The bench was dealing with a taken up case based on a letter written by Naveen Kumar who sent the clipping of news item published in these columns in July.

The news report painted pathetic picture of shortage of ventilators and how the authorities are denying the facility to some patients. The bench took note of the circular issued by superintendent of the SVIMS on June 16, 2016 stating that the existing ventilator facilities available with the SVIMS it is not possible to accept the patients from other hospitals, who are already on ventilators.

The bench adjourned the case to November 8.