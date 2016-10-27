Incentives for officials

Mines and Geology Minister K.T. Rama Rao has ordered framing of guidelines for rewarding officials of the department with performance based incentives for aiding in revenue growth from extraction of sand and minor minerals.

A release after a review meeting with senior officials on the performance of the department for the half year ending September said Mr. Rao expressed happiness at the 69 per cent revenue growth from minor minerals and 57 per cent growth from sand.

In this context, Mr. Rao asked the Principal Secretary of Mines and Geology Arvind Kumar to frame guidelines for release of incentives to all officials who met the targets. He also spoke to the chairman and managing director of Singareni Collieries Company