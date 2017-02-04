Incentive for using SC, ST fund mooted

HYDERABAD: The SC, ST committees that met for the second time here on Saturday to suggest suitable amendments to the SC, ST Sub Plan Act proposed that funds unspent in a financial year be carried over to the next financial year.

The committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, Tribal Welfare Minister Chandulal and SC Development and Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy and attended by MPs, MLAs, MLCs from the two communities went through the provisions of the SC, ST Sub Plan Act-2013 in detail.

The amendments to the Act were necessitated because of the Centre’s decision to do away with Plan and Non-Plan expenditure in the Union Budget from the new financial year 2017-18. Therefore, instead of sub plan funds, it would be called SC Special Development Fund and Tribal Special Development Fund, Mr. Srihari said. The committee would meet again on February 10 to finalise total recommendations for submission to the Chief Minister.

Fund diversion

Some of the issues that were discussed on Saturday included spending the special development funds exclusively for SC, STs, their families, habitations. Earlier it used to be the practice to spend SC, ST funds for general works or on any scheme in a village. Hereafter, funds for general works and schemes should be drawn from the respective department only and the special development funds should not be diverted for general works.

One of the proposals was to give incentives to officers who utilised the SC, ST funds effectively and disincentives to those who failed to perform. The effort was also to release the funds for SC, ST development through the green channel and to nominate SC, ST people’s representatives in the State, nodal and district level committees to monitor development of SC, ST communities, Mr.Srihari said.

Mr.Srihari said the committee would focus on both amendments to the Act.. and framing of rules for implementation.

Meanwhile, the absence of Congress and TDP MPs, MLAs, MLCs in the second meeting evoked criticism. The Minister said apparently these SC, ST representatives were refrained by their party leaders from attending the meeting. Those parties were more interested in politicising than working genuinely for the uplift of downtrodden communities, he alleged.