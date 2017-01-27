Hyderabad

IPE invites applications for doctoral research fellowship

The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) has invited applications for ICSSR Doctoral Research Fellowships in social sciences.

The value of the fellowship is ₹16,000 per month plus contingency of ₹15,000 per annum and any revisions to this pay will be administered as approved by the ICSSR. The last date for submission of filled-in application forms is February 10. Further information can be obtained from www.ipeindia.org or from V. Srikanth, Coordinator (Research) on 94416-51250, a press release said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:37:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/IPE-invites-applications-for-doctoral-research-fellowship/article17104335.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY