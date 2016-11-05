Hyderabad

INCOIS Open Day today

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) will be open to public visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday as part of the World Tsunami Awareness Day, designated by the UN General Assembly.

Ocean info

The institute at Pragathinagar (Kukatpally) has a mission to provide the best possible ocean information and advisory services to society, industry, government and scientific community through sustained ocean observations and constant improvement through systematic and focused research

For details, contact Celsa Almeida — celsa.a@incois.gov.in or call (040) 23886148.

