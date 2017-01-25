INCOIS Open Day on Feb. 3

The ESSO-INCOIS, an autonomous institution of Ministry of Earth Science, will complete 18 years of service and to celebrate the occasion an ‘open day’ is being organised on February 3 on its campus in Pragatinagar at Kukatpally, to familiarise students with the activities of the Centre.

However, prior registration is necessary for better organizing the visit. Schools and colleges wishing to participate in the event may contact Celsa Almeida on celsa.a@incois.gov.in or over phone (040) 23886148 for registration. Public also is encouraged to visit between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on the day. It provides ocean information services such as the Tsunami Warning Service (which also serves the 23 countries in the Indian Ocean region), potential fishing zone advisories, ocean state forecasts, high wave alerts, coral bleaching alerts, etc.

It is also part of international observational and research programmes to study the deep oceans and climate variability, a press release said.