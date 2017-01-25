Hyderabad

INCOIS Open Day on Feb. 3

The ESSO-INCOIS, an autonomous institution of Ministry of Earth Science, will complete 18 years of service and to celebrate the occasion an ‘open day’ is being organised on February 3 on its campus in Pragatinagar at Kukatpally, to familiarise students with the activities of the Centre.

However, prior registration is necessary for better organizing the visit. Schools and colleges wishing to participate in the event may contact Celsa Almeida on celsa.a@incois.gov.in or over phone (040) 23886148 for registration. Public also is encouraged to visit between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on the day. It provides ocean information services such as the Tsunami Warning Service (which also serves the 23 countries in the Indian Ocean region), potential fishing zone advisories, ocean state forecasts, high wave alerts, coral bleaching alerts, etc.

It is also part of international observational and research programmes to study the deep oceans and climate variability, a press release said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 24, 2020 8:08:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/INCOIS-Open-Day-on-Feb.-3/article17090559.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY