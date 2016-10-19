IIT team inspects road works

A senior professor of IIT, Hyderabad, Digvijay Pawar inspected the ongoing road repair works in various parts of the city on Tuesday. Prof. Pawar made a surprise visit to the Cyber Tower flyover along with senior engineering officials of the GHMC and interacted with the contractors to assess quality of work under way. Mayor B. Rammohan, GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy, Metro Rail MD, N.V.S. Reddy and Jeethender, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic also undertook inspections.

Mr. Janardhan Reddy said that the details of the ongoing repair works worth Rs. 74.63 crore are uploaded on their website for the public.