Hyderabadi wanted in conspiracy case held

A Hyderabadi wanted in a case of conspiring to eliminate Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, was reportedly taken into custody by the police on Friday. The accused Syed Zaker Raheem hailing from Saidabad had fled to Riyadh after conspiring with some persons to attack BJP leaders. In May, 2016, the officials of Saudi Arabia arrested him.

He was deported to Delhi two days ago. Raheem arrived in Hyderabad and was taken into custody, sources said. He was wanted by the Special Investigation Team of Hyderabad police in the conspiracy case of plans to attack BJP leaders.

Raheem is the brother-in-law of alleged terror operative Farhatullah Ghori who is presently hiding in Pakistan. Ghori was accused in a terror case involving outlawed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayba (LeT) being investigated by National Investigation Agency (NIA).

