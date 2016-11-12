Hyderabad to emerge a creative industry hub

The first look of IMAGE (Innovation in Multimedia, Animation, Gaming & Entertainment) Tower planned by the Telangana Government was unveiled by Minister for Information Technology K.T. Rama Rao during the Nasscom Gaming Conference 2016 in Hyderabad on Friday. Tipped as a centre for excellence, the proposed futuristic glass and chrome multi-storied tower appears like two T alphabet merging at the top.

“We want Hyderabad to emerge as a hub for creative industry and our IMAGE policy aims to free up the creative energy of the people here,” said Mr. Rao spelling out the policy, and inviting investors as well as creative people across the world to move to the city to benefit from a raft of incentives and tax breaks available here.

“We are introducing technology modules in schools so that sufficient skills are available as we go ahead to create a complete ecosystem with studios, small and medium enterprises and training institutes. The planned Image City with 6-lakh sq.ft. will have common facilities for motion capture, visualisation, visual effects and sound etc. We have set up an Image Incubation Centre which is already operational with 10 companies,” said Mr. Rao as he listed the success stories of Bahubali, Life of Pi and Arundhati for special effects in the movie world.

Earlier, speaking with the delegates of Netherlands, which is the partner country for this year’s gaming conference, Mr. Rao shared his experience about his children and how they like to play games.

“My experience with my children shows that the gaming industry has a long and bright future,” said Mr Rao, asking the Dutch delegation to explore avenues for synergy.

Image City with

6-lakh sq.ft. will have common facilities for motion capture, visualisation, visual effects and sound.

K.T. Rama Rao,

IT Minister.