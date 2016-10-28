Hyderabad maintains its record in ease of doing business

Hyderabad has maintained its record in ease of doing business by securing first place in two parameters - enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency - as per the latest report released by the World Bank.

The World Bank, in its report measuring business regulations, has surveyed 17 cities across the country in terms of starting a business, dealing with construction permits, registering property, paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency. The City of Pearls was ranked number two, next only to Ludhiana, in terms of overall ease of doing business.

The World Bank said that the methodology involved measurement of time and cost for resolving a commercial dispute through a local first-instance court and the quality of judicial processes index, evaluating whether each economy has adopted a series of good practices that promote quality and efficiency in the court system. The data was collected through study of the codes of civil procedure and other court regulations as well as questionnaires completed by local litigation lawyers and judges.

In terms of resolving insolvency, the World Bank said it has been measured on the basis of time, cost and outcome of insolvency proceedings involving domestic entities as well as the strength of the legal framework applicable to judicial liquidation and reorganisation proceedings.

Hyderabad was placed fourth in terms of starting a business where New Delhi has been ranked number one. The city has also been ranked fourth in terms of dealing with construction permits with Bengaluru leading others in this category. Hyderabad, however, was placed 13th in paying taxes and trading across borders, the two parameters in which Ludhiana and Bhubaneshwar were ranked number one respectively. The city finds itself in the ninth place when it comes to registering property with Gurgaon leading the rest of the 17 cities in the category.