Hyderabad gets another world class badminton academy

Hyderabad got another world-class indoor badminton stadium with the inauguration of the Bhaskar Babu Li Ning Badminton Academy by former All-England champion Pullela Gopichand at Bonguluru (Ibrahimpatnam) on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday.

The academy — set up by Bhaskar Babu, former Sports Authority of India badminton coach who first spotted talent very early in stars like Chetan Anand and Neelima Choudhary when he was working in Vijayawada and also coached London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal briefly — has 12 courts besides other facilities like gym, swimming pool, running track, a full-fledged canteen, and hostel for boarders.

Mr. Babu informed that 80 trainees have already been enrolled and would be given world-class coaching.

“The idea is to produce champion players as there is no dearth of talent across the State. We will ensure that there is no overcrowding in terms of intake of trainees, and the emphasis will be on quality training,” he said.

“To start with, we will first identify youngsters who have that special spark and give them special focus and groom them with those who are already in the circuit.”

“My objective is to give back something to the game. Since I had been working at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium since last few years and was fully aware of the abundance of talent, I decided to set this academy up and sincerely thank Li Ning for supporting me in a big way,” the former SAI coach said.

For his part, Mr. Gopichand hoped that the academy will be another feeder centre of badminton champions. “In view of his experience and commitment, I am sure Bhaskar Babu sir will be success in this venture too,” he said.

Former national champion Chetan Anand also felt that the academy would be another reminder that Hyderabad has emerged as the hub of Indian badminton, both in terms of producing champions and also scientific coaching methods. MLA G. Kishan Reddy and Sports Authority of Telangana VC and MD Dinakar Babu also hoped that the academy would produce champions in the days to come.