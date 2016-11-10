Hyderabad’s roller-skater on a winning spree

For Anup Kumar Yama who has participated in 11 Asian championships and 15 world championships, winning medals at the highest level has more or less become a sort of a habit.

And, when this gifted roller-skater from the city won two gold and two silver medals in the just-concluded Asian Championship in Lishui (China), it was not a surprise for those who regularly follow career-graph of Anup, an MBA degree holder.

“Yes, I am used to these kinds of feats. But to keep winning has been a wonderful experience and a memorable one too for it helped India beat the host nation and in the process help my team win the ‘most improved country’ award in the sport,” recalls a visibly delighted Anup.

“Winning gold in the Asian meet also meant a perfect build-up for the next year’s World Championship where I am gunning for gold again,” says the 31-year-old confident skater.

“I have got back to my training regime with full zeal and enthusiasm. What has been an icing on the cake is that a skater from my Yama Skating Academy, young Manish Sivakumar, won a bronze medal at this Asian meet in the cadet category,” pointed out the former world championship gold medallist (he has also won the bronze twice). “I am glad about the great support my father-cum-coach Veeresh Yama has been extending over the years and more importantly grooming young talent to produce more champions in the Academy,” the Arjuna Awardee said. And Anup signs off with a tinge of disappointment suggesting that despite all his achievements he is yet to get any financial support from the government to pursue his dream to keep winning at the highest level.