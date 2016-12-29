Hostel residents should not go out and celebrate New Year’s Eve: Commissioner

One man’s happiness should not be a curse to another, said City Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu, warning people about New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Issuing some “do’s and don’t’s,” the Commissioner said permission from the police was a must to organise New Year’s Eve celebrations in hostels, hotels, and other places. The organisers should ensure safety of all participants, particularly women.

Youth should not drive inebriated, and those violating the rule would be dealt with sternly. After midnight, liquor should not be supplied, and programmes depicting women in objectionable manner and hurting religious sentiments should not be held.

Mr. Babu instructed the managements of various hostels of boys and girls not to allow the residents to go out and celebrate, or even organise any event within the hostel premises. Those managing girls’ hostels should not allow outsiders to visit the hostel.

The Commissioner said more mobile police would be deployed on the night of December 31. “We are very serious about law and order. Those violating the orders will not be spared and they will be strictly punished,” he said.