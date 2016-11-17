Hockey India ‘backs’ Mukesh

Triple Olympian N. Mukesh Kumar and Secretary of Telangana Hockey said the national hockey federation, Hockey India, has expressed solidarity with his group of office-bearers in the State body and that it is the only one which can run the sport officially in the newly-formed State.
“I spoke to Mr. Batra (Mr. Narendra Batra, secretary-general of the HI) and informed him about the Olympic Association of Telangana granting affiliation to the group (headed by former hockey player Bheem Singh). But he categorically said there was no question of recognising any body other than mine in the State as far as Hockey India is concerned,” Mr. Mukesh explained.
The OAT at its recent meeting decided to recognise the other group as it felt the Telangana Hockey had not submitted the relevant documents. “Mr. Batra expressed satisfaction with the functioning of Telangana Hockey as it sent State teams for four Nationals besides hosting inter-district tournaments,” Mr. Mukesh said. “Telangana Hockey which is the official body which will take care of the hockey fraternity in the State and all its activities are under the guidance of Hockey India affiliated to the FIH,” he explained.
