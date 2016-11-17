High school teaching goes digital in Telangana

Taking a big leap in digital education 3,352 high schools in Telangana were connected through the digital classrooms on Wednesday and they would watch the telecast on the Government-owned Mana TV channel.

The programme was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao. Mr. Srihari said it was a big step in reaching out to students in rural areas with quality teaching and at the same time exposing all the students to digital learning, that is adopted now by several private schools.

He said the programme now connected 3,352 out of the total 5,400 government-run high schools. He said the digital class initiative was not to remove teachers from the education system but to supplement their teaching and the initiative will be extended to all schools by the ensuing 2017 academic year.

IT Minister K.T. Rao said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao wants every kid in Telangana to be benefitted by the digital revolution and particularly those from the Government schools. He reminded that the middle class spends majority of its earnings on education and health and the Government is serious to provide quality education in Government schools.

He said technology not only supplements the teacher but also triggers creativity among students and teachers. He said the Mana TV platform was successfully used to guide nearly 6 lakh Group-II aspirants and it should continue the same for all the competitive exams.

Later, the Deputy Chief Minister visited the Government School in Banjara Hills to experience digital teaching along with the students. Mr. Srihari, who himself was a teacher earlier, donned the role of a teacher for sometime explaining the digestive system and the tooth structure.