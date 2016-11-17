Helping locate ATMs

Search giant Google today threw in its tech muscle to help citizens handle demonetisation blues.

On its India site, Google has added a link: Find an ATM near You. A click on the link, takes users to a map showing ATMs in the area using the location of the user.

Other apps and websites are also trying to do their bit to help Indians find ATMs and withdraw money. Another website cashnocash.com with about 10,000 users throws up a list of ATMs with the additional information showing whether cash is available at the ATM.

Unfortunately, the information is limited to some of the ATMs in the city as it is a crowd-generated data.

One of the service companies that stocks ATMs with cash has created a website which tracks them:http://atmfinder.cms .com/atmfinder/ATM Status.aspx.

While the website shows all the 355 ATMs serviced by the company in Hyderabad, it however, does not show whether the listed dispensing machines have money or not.

Twitter users are using #ATMsWithCash to get around the problem of ATMs without cash. And users are sharing real time intelligence about operational ATMs with photographs like this: Jeevan Madhusudhan: “Andhra bank Manikonda Atm cash just loaded. 15 people in crowd.#ATMsWithCash.”

Another app called Walnut is similarly using crowd-sourced information from its 1.8 million customers to help users.

A green pin shows a functional ATM; orange pin recently active ATM and a grey pin shows an ATM that was active days back.

Users sharing information on ATMs with cash for convenience of others