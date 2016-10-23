Heart transplant proves futile

On the operation table with the hope for a new lease of life, a young man suffering from heart failure was sorely disappointed on Saturday when a donor heart flown from Nellore proved to be of no use.
Thirty-one-year-old Dinesh Reddy was declared brain dead on Friday and his organs were harvested early on Saturday. His heart and liver were flown to Hyderabad. Upon arrival, doctors at KIMS Hospital, where the transplant was scheduled, found the valves of the donor’s heart were not efficient, ruling out the transplant.
However, Mr. Reddy provided a new lease of life for five other people. His liver was transplanted in a 36-year-old, incidentally again at KIMS Hospital. His kidneys and eyes were used for two recipients in Nellore.
