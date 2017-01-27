Hearing on HCA polls next week

Justice P.V.Sanjay Kumar of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday declared that all the cases arising out of dispute to elections to HCA would be heard next week by a Judge who would be designated by the acting Chief Justice on administrative side.

The Judge was dealing with Civil Revision Petition filed by John Manoj claiming that he was representing the HCA as its Honorary Secretary. Other Revision Petitions filed by other parties were also listed. It was brought to the notice of the Judge that the order of a Civil Court which ordered elections was being challenged. The Judge was informed that a Writ Petition filed by V. Pratap who complained that his nomination was illegally rejected was still pending.

Justice Sanjay Kumar felt that these Revision Petitions and Writ Petition would have to be clubbed for a comprehensive final judgment. The Judge was informed that a Test match would have to be conducted by the HCA in February second week and this issue had to be resolved quickly for smooth conduct of the test.