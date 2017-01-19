Harassment case filed against film producer

The Hayathnagar police registered a case against a Mumbai-based film producer Karim Morani for allegedly sexually abusing a city-based woman after promising to marry her. The incident took place about a year ago and the victim approached the police on January 10 with her complaint. A senior police official said that the matter is being investigated.

Rowdy-sheeters under surveillance

Of more than 500 rowdy-sheeters, the south zone police on Wednesday took 131 into custody. Among them were six members of gangster Ayyub Khan’s gang and others involved in criminal cases. Seven cars were also seized and a man found moving suspiciously with a knife was also arrested. South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police said that those let off after interrogation will be also be under surveillance and that the aim is to create a rowdy-sheeter-free Old City.

Student driving car knocks down man

A man Mallesh died and another Veerababu was injured when a car driven by a B.Tech first year student lost control on Wednesday and ran over them near Himayathsagar. The police registered a case against the student Uttam, who is a resident of Attapur, and took him into custody.

In another road accident, a man died and two others were injured after the two-wheeler they were travelling on rammed a lorry under the Medchal police station limits on Wednesday at 12.30 p.m. The deceased was identified as Chandra Prakash.

Habitual offender self-inflicts cut on chin

A habitual offender cut himself under the chin while being taken by officials to the Chilkalguda police station in a vehicle on Wednesday morning. Ramu, the accused, was picked up from his home at Sithaphalmandi at about 8 a.m., when he took out a small blade and committed the act, said the police. Ramu was discharged from Gandhi Hospital after being treated. The accused was later arrested and remanded.