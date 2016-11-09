Harassment case filed against Transco engineer

A 30-year-old contract employee with the TS TRANSCO lodged a complaint at the Medchal police station stating that an Assistant Engineer reportedly asked sexual favours from her.

The woman told the police that the engineer named Moses had been harassing her for quite some time.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered under section 354 (A) and (D) of the IPC against Moses, who was absconding.

Inter student dies

Unhappy over not getting the TV remote to watch a show, a 16-year-old intermediate student attempted suicide and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on November 7.

Shahana Begum, the deceased, tried to hang herself to death in her house at Sanjaya Nagar on November 6 after which she was rushed to Neelima hospital at Erragadda, said the Jubilee Hills police.

An official from the Jubilee Hills police station said that the girl had hanged herself in her house between 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on November 6.

Her father, Mohd. Wajid, a vegetable seller, had lodged a complaint with the police after she died while undergoing treatment. A case was registered. A 21-year-old woman reportedly killed herself due to harassment by her husband for dowry at Ragannagua under the Adibatla police station on Monday night. Sowmya, the deceased, was married to Krishna, a cab driver.

Her father Balaswamy lodged a complaint stating that she had taken her life due to constant harassment by Krishna. An official said that the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained and that a case was registered.

Youth held

A 19-year-old youth was arrested by the Chilkalguda police for trying to extort money by threatening to upload morphed pictures of a girl he had befriended on Whatsapp and Facebook.