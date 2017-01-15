Half of rural Telangana are daily wagers

HYDERABAD: Nearly 50 per cent of rural households, 27.92 lakh out of 56.44 lakh, in Telangana depend on daily wage work or manual casual labour as their main source of income, according to the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011, which concluded recently.

The SECC data along with the expert group report was submitted to Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar at Delhi on Friday.

The census that was launched in June 2011 concluded in November 2016.

According to the data in the report that was submitted to the Union Minister, the dependence of rural households on daily wage work as their main source of income is slightly lesser in Telangana compared to the South India average of 52.59 per cent and national average of 51.18 per cent.

Cultivation

After the daily wage work, the dependence of rural households on cultivation is second highest in Telangana with the vocation being the main source of income for 26.16 per cent (14.76 lakh) of them.

Interestingly, 2.53 per cent rural households (1.43 lakh) in the State depend on part-time or full-time domestic service as their main source of income compared to the national average of 2.5 per cent and South India figure of 2.08 per cent.

Besides, 2.66 per cent rural households of Telangana depend on non-agricultural enterprise as their main source of income and another 18.72 per cent (10.56 lakh) rural households bank on other sources of income for their livelihood.

Assured earnings

The data also indicates that the number of rural households having persons with salaried job is much lesser in Telangana at 7.69 per cent (4.34 lakh) against the national average of 9.65 per cent and South India average of 9.26 per cent.

Among the salaried job households, 1.55 lakh households in rural districts of the State have members with job in Government sector, 1.14 lakh in public sector and 1.68 lakh in private sector.

Salaried class does not naturally mean high income groups even in the rural area. The data reveals that the percentage of rural households with salaried jobs having more than ₹10,000 monthly income is very low at 5.8 (3.28 lakh) followed by income up to ₹10,000 from over ₹5,000 per month at 18.85 (10.64 lakh) and less than ₹5,000 at 75.29 pc (42.49 lakh).