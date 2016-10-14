HPS says its land encroached

The Hyderabad Public School has appealed to the State Government to save its land from being encroached in the name of a graveyard despite a stay given by the High Court and alleged that the encroachment was being supported by Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao.

At a press conference here, the HPS Board of Governors said that the land under survey No 147/1 belongs to HPS Begumpet and was in the possession of the school. Many attempts were made to encroach upon the land on northern periphery of the boundary in the name of a burial ground.

In July 2015, locals with the help of politicians tried to remove all the sign boards placed by the school and construct a compound wall. Against this background when an order was issued by the DC, Rangareddy district on August 3, 2015 allotting some portion of the said land, the school approached the High Court, which issued a stay order.

The Government to date had not had the order of the High Court vacated but now some locals and GHMC officials have started unauthorised construction in violation of the court order. The school filed yet another writ petition in April 2016 and the court asked the Government departments and the police to give necessary protection.

The BoG members said that now the local police were ignoring the complaints and also the court orders shown to them when some locals had constructed a wall and also set up a grave yard board. MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao along with his supporters visited the site on September 28 and gave instructions to the GHMC officers to go ahead with the work. The HPS society also approached the DCP North Zone but the work continues in violation of the court stay, the BoG members said adding that they would file a contempt petition against the officers defying the court orders.