HMR jumps on road restoration bandwagon

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMR) has decided to take up road restoration works wherever the project is being built across the three corridors in the twin cities to “provide relief to road users and ease traffic problems.”

Tenders for the works would be opened this weekend. The works would begin in the highly-damaged road stretches of LB Nagar-Dilsukhnagar-Chaderghat, Rangmahal junction-Nampally-Khairatabad, Punjagutta-SR Nagar-Kukatpally stretches of Metro corridor-I; Secunderabad-Begumpet and Jubilee Hills Road no.5 and Road no. 36 in corridor-III; and in different stretches between Secunderabad-Musheerabad-RTC crossroads-Badichowdi and Putlibowli junction in corridor-II.

HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy on Thursday said that on some stretches, there was frequent water logging, as in the case of Khairatabad junction, Peddammagudi (Jubilee Hills), and Madhapur station. Road restoration on Road no. 36 was being taken up with paver blocks.

Paver blocks are being used in Mumbai and other cities abroad as a long-term solution where there was more water logging. The paver block work has begun at Khairatabad near the Rajiv Gandhi statue, and the method would be replicated in other low-lying and water stagnation areas of the Metro Rail corridors, he explained.

In other stretches, the bitumen works would begin in about 10 days and be completed in a month’s time, Mr. Reddy assured. The National Highway authorities would also be taking up road restoration between Miyapur and Kukatpally, while the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd. would be undertaking the same at Oliphanta Road under bridge, Greenlands, Ameerpet, and Yousufguda, among others.